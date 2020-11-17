New
Lenovo Legion Y540 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ Nvidia 2060 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,570
It's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and $100 less than what you'd pay at Lenovo direct Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 9th-Gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive + 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SX000MUS
