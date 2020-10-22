New
Lenovo Legion Y540 9th-Gen. i7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ 1TB SSD & 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,560
That's $250 under our mention from just over a year ago, $560 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Whiskey Lake six-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 81SX000LUS
