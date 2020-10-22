That's $250 under our mention from just over a year ago, $560 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Whiskey Lake six-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 81SX000LUS
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's $839 less than you'd pay directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-8365U with vPro 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD display
- 16GB and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 20NYS3NV00
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" and save $33 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $20 under buying from Lenovo directly, although most stores charge $672 or more. (It's also a very low price for a small form factor PC with these specs in general.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0023US
You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
It's $151 cheaper than when we saw it in July and a low today by $139. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 3840 x 1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- 6ms reponse time
- 2 HDMI ports and USB 3.1
- Model: 65EARAC1US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|35%
|--
|$1000
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register