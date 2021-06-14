Lenovo Legion 7i 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,900
New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Lenovo Legion 7i 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,900 $2,750
free shipping

That's $850 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay,
  • Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD + 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81YT0005US
  • Published 39 min ago
