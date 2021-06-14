Lenovo Legion 7i 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,900

That's $850 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay,
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD + 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YT0005US
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop for $619.60 after code "THINKJUNE" ($444 off list).
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
That's a savings of $136. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's at least $150 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year warranty is provided.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- AirWeave suspension
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "MDAYDBSTRS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
That's $79 less than most ANTOnline storefronts charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD 120Hz refresh display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5001AUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|30%
|--
|$1900
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$2000 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register