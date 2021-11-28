Apply coupon code "LENV40" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
Apply code "LPD" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 69-cent fee.
- Available in several colors (Clear Black pictured).
- Bluetooth 5
- active noise-cancelling
- dynamic drivers
- up to 12 hours playtime
- auto-pairing
- includes charging case
- Model: LP1
That's $4 under our mention from ten days ago and $4 under what Lenovo charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- auto-pairing
- IPX5 waterproof
- built-in microphone
- Model: ZA800003WW
Giving headphones as a gift? Add this handy stand to their stocking to complete the package. It's $11 off. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- anodized aluminium
- silicone feet
- Model: 4ZY0Z72163
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Add two to cart and apply code "UDC" to save $48. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Add 2 to cart to save an extra $33. Plus, apply coupon code "MWT" for free shipping, another $11 in savings. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
Apply coupon code "WPJ" to save $46 with this early Black Friday deal. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Add 2 pair to the cart and apply code "BFE" to drop the price $22. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
Save with tablets as low as $75 and laptops starting at $220. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "EXTRA20TABS" to get this price and save $76 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
