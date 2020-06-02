New
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Yoga Gen 4 i5 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$650 w/ $97 Rakuten points $820
free shipping

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81V00006US
