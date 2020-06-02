Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $217. Buy Now at Rakuten
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81V00006US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Even with 16GB of RAM, it's only $25 more than the best deal for a similar 8GB RAM model. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
That's a savings of $90 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Abyss Blue.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.80GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ0006US
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen – $90 under last week's mention, and $490 off list. Buy Now at Rakuten
- You'll bag $89.95 in Rakuten Super Points.
- Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Mama needs a new laptop! Maybe dad and the kids too! Maybe you need something that doubles as tablet; Lenovo has a great selection of 2-in-1's. Perhaps you need something with powerful graphics, try the Legion gaming models. Whatever your need, Lenovo has you covered. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Use Code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this discount.
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by GamerCandy via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
That's $73 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Onkyo via Rakuten.
- Bluetooth streaming
- FM/AM tuner
- front-panel USB port
- super bass function
- 2-way bass-reflex speakers
- Model: CS-265(B)
It's $14 under what you'd pay buying directly from U.S. Polo Assn. Buy Now at Rakuten
- They're available in Brown or Black.
- They're sold by BHFO via Rakuten.
Use coupon code "64386" to get this price, which is the best we've seen by $12. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Built-in 1080p webcam
- DisplayPort (no HDMI)
- Model: 10QYPAR1US
Coupon code "XTRA8DESKTOP" takes $171 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 32GB PCIe SSD
- M.2 for PCIe / SATA SSD expansion slot
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
After coupon code "EXTRAFIVE", that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lenovo
- internal slicing privacy shutter
- 360° pan/tilt controls
- wide view 75° lens
- plug-and-play USB connectivity
- facial recognition for Windows Hello
- Model: 4XC0V13599
Applying coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" takes $248 off list, making this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
Sign In or Register