eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad S540 14" FHD Touchscreen Laptop
$457 $780
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCRTECH15" to save $323 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by vipoutlet via eBay
  • Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81V00001US
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
  • Expires 11/25/2020
