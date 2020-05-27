New
B&H Photo Video · 35 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Intel Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
$699 $899
free shipping

This laptop / office software bundle is $200 off list, according to our worth processor. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81YK004BUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register