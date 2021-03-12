New
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 15.6" 120Hz Laptop + 1yr Microsoft 365
$630 $793
That's $163 off and it's also $50 less than the price ANTOnline direct charges for the laptop alone. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-Core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82EY002BUS
