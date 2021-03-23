New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Ryzen 7 14" 1080p Laptop
$467 $549
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to save $82 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81YM0060US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Refurbished AMD 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $467 Buy Now