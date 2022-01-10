It's $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 11
- Model: 82K100LUUS
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD A-Series A6 9220C 1.8GHz CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: 82H40000US
- UPC: 726972924303
Save up to $350 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" FHD 1980x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82A60015US
You'd pay at least $800 for a similar laptop at third-party vendors. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82K00045US
It's $30 under our December mention and $270 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Alexa built-in
- Model: 82FG015LUS
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,229.50 ($1,230 off).
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DiscountCentralOnline via eBay.
- voice activated
- USB 2.1A fast charging port
- connect via Bluetooth or AUX-IN
- Model: 36234LINKDRIVE
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "LP80" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In White or Black.
- 300mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- Model: LP80
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Apply coupon code "ACC10XTRA" to get this deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- main compartment for up to 15.6" laptops
- quick-access pocket
- 2 side pockets
- Model: GX40Q75214
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|10%
|--
|$700
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register