- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 11
- Model: 82H801ENUS
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 20X70057US
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
- AMD A-Series A6 9220C 1.8GHz CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: 82H40000US
- UPC: 726972924303
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop (2020) for $1,149.99 ($50 low).
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop for $549.99 (low by $49).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to each.
- Pictured is the refurb Dell Inspiron 15-5501 10th-Gen i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $549.99 ($37 less than open-box).
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- climbs for up to 15 minutes
- 3.7V 250mAh rechargeable battery
- Model: WRC-70120
Save on over 40 desks, chairs, shelves, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- pictured is the Brenton Studio Radley Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $109.99 ($110 off)
- Members get 15% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
- two 2W speakers
- compatible with ThinkCentre TINY and ThinkStation TINY
- Model: 11GCPAR1US
