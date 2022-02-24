Walmart+ members score $270 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Not a member? It costs $12.95/month or $98/year to join.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 2.1GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 81WA00Q7US
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82FE013RUS
That's a $30 drop from three days ago, a low by $133 now, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium 7505 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82H801EJUS
That's $680 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a pilot drill, tapered hole saw, and two drywall plugs
Save on a selection of Goodyear tires, with prices starting at $66 per tire. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictures is the Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R16 95V Tire for $81.
Walmart+ members get exclusive access savings on 100 items, including TVs, exercise equipment, small appliances, cookware, bikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Not a member? It costs $12.95/month or $98/year to join.
- Trial memberships do not qualify.
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
Apply code "BUNDLE21018" to get this price. You'd pay $10 more if you bought these items separately. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo 15.6" Laptop Casual Toploader
- Lenovo 530 Wireless Mouse
- Lenovo 100 Stereo Analog Headset
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|38%
|--
|$429
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register