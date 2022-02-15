It's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 11 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Model: 82K100LNUS
That's $680 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
Lenovo charges over $400 more for this build. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U 2.10GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
- Model: 20UDS17U00
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11
- Model: 17ACH6H
Shop and save on desktops, laptops, and accessories. Shop Now at CyberPowerPC
- Pictured is the CyberPowerPC 12th-Gen. Intel Core i9-12900K Gaming Desktop for $2895 ($500 off).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
You'll drop the price by an extra $40 with coupon code "VDAYADIDAS40". This is a great deal as adidas is still charging the list price of $220 for it through its main store. Buy Now at eBay
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, bags, sporting goods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat Delta Motorsport Shoes for $39.99 ($60 off)
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
Coupon code "THINKPADDEALS" cuts the price to $1,850 off list – a $100 drop from our November mention. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13" 3000x2000 IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: 20KJS0PN00
