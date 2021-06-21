Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Pentium Silver 14" Laptop for $183
eBay · 59 mins ago
Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Pentium Silver 14" Laptop
$183 $239
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get $46 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $86.) Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • webcam
  • Model: 81VU000JUS
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
