Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Pentium Silver 14" Laptop for $183

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get $46 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $86.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- webcam
- Model: 81VU000JUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Coupon code "20VG0092US" drops it to $416 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20VG0092US
Save on a variety of items including select PCs, monitors, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Dell Home
Save at least $520 on 15 models, with prices ranging from $519 to $729 Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished items receive a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $170 off list and $27 below our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10.3" FHD 1920x1200 IPS, TDDI, touchscreen
- MediaTek P22 Tab 4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.6GHz octa-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- rear camera, 8-megapixel auto-focus; front 5-megapixel fixed-focus
- kids' mode with parental control
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA5T0300US
- UPC: 194552946180
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $93 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A6-9225 Processor 2.60GHz
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 90G90066US
Apply coupon code "SMARTWEEKEND" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lenovo
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- adjustable color, temperature, and brightness
- Model: ZA7H0000WW
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $65 off the list price. For further comparison, you'd pay $70 for the Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Available in Ice Blue.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
