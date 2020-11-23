That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200 quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point multi-touch HD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: F0EM006YUS
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" take $137 off and make this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
Apply coupon code "CLEAR10" to save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD-RW drive
- 802.11 AC & Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90MV0009US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to save $560 off list and make this the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- The page may flash "Temporarily Unavailable" but we were able to add to cart by scrolling a bit down the page.
- Intel Core Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
It's a buck under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $1.) Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
You'd pay close to $190 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: 65F3KCC3US
