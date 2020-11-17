New
eBay · 13 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i 10th-Gen i3 Desktop
$340 $520
free shipping

That's $40 below what you'll pay directly from Lenovo and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold at Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 90NB000BUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Lenovo
Core i3
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 34% -- $340 Buy Now