That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and Shipped by Lenovo.
- 3840 x 2160 resolution
- tilt stand
- HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio
- Model: L28u-30
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "QREATOR22" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K IPS display
- USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort
- integrated sound
- wireless charging
- Model: 66B7RAC1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- AMD FreeSync compatible
- adjustable stand
- Model: 65FCGCC1US
- UPC: 193638977995
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's $117 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 2 powered USB-C ports
- includes stand cover and screen protector
- compatible w/ Windows or MacOS devices
- Model: VG1655
- UPC: 766907007091
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 31.5" 2560x1440 LCD
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3222DGM
Apply code "MKTCAWH04UBB" to save $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Xingyu Safety via Newegg.
- latex-free
- powder-free
Coupon code "93XSF75" takes an extra 5% off for a total savings of $12. Buy Now at Newegg
- email delivery
That is the best price we could find for a refurb by $70, and about $239 less than you'd pay for a new combo elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by DJI official Store via Newegg.
- 48MP photos & 4K/60fps video
- up to 34-minute flight time
- intelligent tracking
- includes remote control, three batteries, six propellors, plus chargers and accessories
- Model: CP.MA.00000167
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "LP80" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In White or Black.
- 300mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- Model: LP80
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|25%
|--
|$260
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register