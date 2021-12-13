Save $300 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-Generation AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11
- Model: 82K80083US/82K80082US
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Apply coupon code "IDEAKICKOFFDB1" to get this price. That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WB01BKUS
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on tablets from $99, monitors as low as $169, desktops from $380, and laptops starting at $635. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to knock 70% off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $149 under our mention from last year and the best price we could find now by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
