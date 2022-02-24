Save $879 off list price. Buy Now at Circuit City
- AMD A6-9210 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F0CC000CUS
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4J3AV_1
That's $68 off, and a good way to pick this up without looking to third-party eBay sellers or overseas stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Chuwi via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron J4125 2.0 GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82FE013RUS
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's a $30 drop from three days ago, a low by $133 now, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium 7505 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82H801EJUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Circuit City
|67%
|--
|$420
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register