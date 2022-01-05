That's the best price we could find by $61. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82LN00FHUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD A-Series A6 9220C 1.8GHz CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: 82H40000US
- UPC: 726972924303
Save up to $350 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" FHD 1980x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82A60015US
Coupon code "YOGAC940SURPRISE" cuts the price to $650 off list – the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 81Q900B7US
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11
- Model: 17ACH6H
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Apply code "50LAP7280" to save 50% off select configurations and get free shipping. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's around a buck less than other reputable sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- 3 pairs for $7.99
- 6 Pairs for $11.99
- 12 pairs for $19.99
- Sold by Seven Capital via eBay.
Apply code "LEN40" to drop the price $6 below our mention in November and save $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
That's the best deal we could find by $151. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
That's a $100 drop since last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 4th-Generation AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: 82JY009HUS
