- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YQ0009US
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
- Intel 10th-Gen Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W80000US
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QHS0D000
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
- It's back in stock on August 20.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
- No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3590-7848BLK
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" IPS display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20R1S0M100
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W50000US
