Office Depot and OfficeMax · 34 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD Rysen 5 15.6" Laptop
$430 $520
free shipping

That's a savings of $90 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • Available in Abyss Blue.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81W4000AUS
