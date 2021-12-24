Save $128 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82M70003UX
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Get this deal via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Apply coupon code "IDEAKICKOFFDB1" to get this price. That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WB01BKUS
It's $360 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Applie coupon code "LENV11" to get this deal. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $3. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to knock 70% off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
At $13 off list, that's a buck less than we saw it just two days ago. Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- plug and play wireless connection via USB receiver
- 11 function keys
- numeric keypad
- silent key clicks
- AA battery
- Model: GY41C95749
They're 70% off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo on eBay.
- up to 10 hours of runtime
- built-in microphone
- IPX5 waterproof
- 5.8mm drivers
- touch control
- auto-pairing
- Model: ZA800003WW
