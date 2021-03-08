That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ave_Electronics via eBay.
- A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- functions as a tablet and a laptop
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81TA0001US
-
-
It's $160 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000TUS
Apply coupon code "WEEKENDSALE" to take $174 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3” HD+ 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000YUS
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81WF000RUS
Save on over 60 configurations of laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake i5 14" Laptop for $499.99.
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Get this price via coupon code "SAV5HP21".
- You can update to get the 16GB Optane memory for free
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1366x768 IPS LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's a savings of $5 or $18 for two pairs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Grey Heather/ Black.
- Add two pairs to cart to see that discounted price reflected.
Save on over 5,500 items, with a discount to rival the adidas main site sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add to cart to see the extra 25% off discount reflected in the price.
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Remove the automatic coupon in-cart first, then apply coupon code "TABM10FHDEAL" to get this deal. That's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8-core CPU
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band WiFi
- 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras
- Android 9 Pie OS
- Model: ZA5T0263US
- UPC: 194552946166
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15 when you apply coupon code "XTRA8ACC." Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent fabric
- adjustable straps
- storage for laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40Q17227
Apply code "THINKDESK45" to get this for $31 under our mention from last week, making this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
