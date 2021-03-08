New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Lenovo Chromebook C340 Celeron 11.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$260 $400
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $59. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Ave_Electronics via eBay.
  • A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
Features
  • functions as a tablet and a laptop
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81TA0001US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Celeron 11.6 inch Touchscreen SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $260 Buy Now