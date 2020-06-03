New
Newegg · 43 mins ago
$30 $40
free shipping
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 2-way audio
- customizable motion detection
- IR night vision up to 33 feet
- microSD slot
- free mobile app
- 360° pan-tilt control
- Alexa and Google Home compatibility
- Model: LV-PWR3
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
WiYA Wireless Outdoor Security Camera
$45 $60
free shipping
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "7YN6SP8Q" to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BJWiYA via Amazon.
Features
- two-way audio
- 130° wide-angle
- waterproof and dustproof
- includes micro USB charging cable
- motion detection with alerts and recording
- supports cloud storage and TF card storage
- infrared light night vision with 32-foot range
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TP-Link Tapo WiFi Smart Cam
$27 $30
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- night vision to 30ft
- two-way audio
- 1080p recording
- 360° horizontal range and 114° vertical range
- works w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: Tapo C200
eBay · 1 wk ago
Xiaomi Mi 1080p Home Security IP Camera
$29 $41
free shipping
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 2-way audio
- 170° view angle
- night vision
- IP65 water proof
- Viewable via Mi Home App
Amazon · 1 day ago
Kasa Spot 1080p Indoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack
$103 $120
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $14.
Update: The price has dropped to $103.31. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 130° field-of-view
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- works w/ Google Assistant and Alexa
- Model: KC100P3
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Newegg Father's Day Event
up to 80% off
free shipping
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
New
Newegg · 45 mins ago
Arlo Pro 2 1080p 2-Camera Security System
$300 $450
free shipping
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 1980x1080 (1080p) video recording
- smart siren
- free cloud storage up to 7 days
- compatible with Amazon Alexa 2-way audio
- Model: VMS4230P
Newegg · 1 day ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 75t Voice Assistant True Wireless Earbuds
$100
free shipping
That's $80 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Jabra Online Store via Newegg.
- Available in Black or Titanium.
- A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
- up to 28 hours of battery life
- 4-microphone call technology
- more than 7.5 hours of battery and a total of 28 with charging case
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Charger
$18 $20
free shipping
That's $2 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- It's sold by Anker Official Store via Newegg.
- It's available in Black.
Features
- 11 total safety features
- smaller than a deck of cards
- Model: A1263011
