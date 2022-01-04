Apply code "NY15OFF" to save $34. You'll pay about $289 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by the seller.
- AMD FreeSync
- HDR10
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) display
- Model: 32GN600-B
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Clip the on-page coupon to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lepow Innovation via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 178° full viewing angle
- 2 built-in speakers
- Type C port, mini HDMI port, and mini DP port
- supports duplicate mode and extended mode as a second screen
- Model: C2S Gray
Clip the on-page coupon for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Idea-Fopo via Amazon.
- adjustable stand
- for 13" to 16" monitors
- HDMI/Type-C/USB-A ports
- see product description for list of compatible devices
- Model: S12
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb, unlocked or otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Blue.
- A 1-year AllState warranty applies.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120x1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB)
- 48MP + W8MP + 5MP triple rear camera; 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900TM
It's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- Available in Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's $403 off and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate
- LG ThinQ AI
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB 2.0 ports
- Model: OLED65G1PUA
