Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" for a total savings of $21 off list, which is $8 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- up to 15-hour play time per charge
- dual microphones
- retractable wire management
- Model: HBS-830
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $340 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" FHD plus TFT display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL722DCP
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for a savings of $195, which puts it $198 under the best price we could find and $95 under August's mention. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a highly-rated TV, earning an 8.8/10 from RTings.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync & AMD Freesync variable refresh
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
- WebOS smart platform
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED48C1PUB
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
