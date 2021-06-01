LG Gram 10th Gen Core i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $780
Walmart · 27 mins ago
LG Gram 10th Gen Core i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$780 $1,300
That's a low by at least $20 and $130 under our December mention. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 15Z995-U.ARS5U1
