- 3840x2160 (4K) OLED panel
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) OLED panel
- HDR10
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- four HDMI ports
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006016
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- webOS
- compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2, and Homekit
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 75UP8070PUA
- UPC: 195174005989
- It's a highly-rated TV, earning an 8.8/10 from RTings.
- It's a highly-rated TV, earning an 8.8/10 from RTings.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync & AMD Freesync variable refresh
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
- WebOS smart platform
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED48C1PUB
- 54.5" 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution LCD display
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 54.5" 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution LCD display
- HDR10 & HLG HDR
- 60Hz refresh rate
- compatible with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports; USB
- Web OS smart platform
- Model: UP8000
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99.
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
- 32" TV for $529.99 ($70 off)
- 43" for $949.99 ($50 off)
- 50" TV for $1,199.99 ($100 off)
- 55" TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off)
- 65" TV for $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- 75" TV for $2,699.99 ($300 off)
- 32" TV for $529.99 ($70 off)
- 43" for $949.99 ($50 off)
- 50" TV for $1,199.99 ($100 off)
- 55" TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off)
- 65" TV for $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- 75" TV for $2,699.99 ($300 off)
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use).
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's a savings of $340 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- CD Player
- FM Tuner
- Bluetooth Streaming
- 1/8" Stereo RCA inputs
- 2x USB inputs
- Model: CM4590
- HDR compatible w/ Dolby Vision & HDR10
- Blu-ray & DVD backward compatible
- Model: UBKM9
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- HDR compatible w/ Dolby Vision & HDR10
- Blu-ray & DVD backward compatible
- Model: UBKM9
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" FHD plus TFT display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL722DCP
It's $303 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
