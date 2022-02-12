It's $350 under list price and difficult to find at any other store, let alone discounted. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- webOs
- compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit
- 3 HDMI ports; USB
- Model: 70NANO75UPA
Most stores such as B&H Photo Video and Walmart charge $1597 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- webOs
- Alexa Built-in
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 65QNED90UPA
It's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- webOs
- compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2, and Homekit
- three HDMI ports
- Model: 65UN6955ZUF
That's $183 less than Staples' price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG HDR support
- webOS
- works w/ Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UP8000PUR
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- four HDMI ports
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
Save on major TV brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung, in sizes from 32" to 86". Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung Q70A Series QN75Q70AAFXZA 75" 4K Quantum HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2021) for $1,399.99 ($700 off)
Save up to $230 on a selection of Fire TVs with prices as low as $100. For example, the Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24" 720p HD Smart TV (pictured) is $99.99 ($70 off list). Shop Now at Amazon
Deals start from $499.99 for these TVs, which range from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
With the Winter Olympics opening in two days and the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks, now is a good time to save on a new TV so you don't miss any of the action. 43" TVs start at $310. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the LG NanoCell 55NANO90UPA 4K UHD 55" Smart TV for $799.99 ($300 off).
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
There are limited-time offers in nearly every category today, with significant price drops on HP, Dell, and ASUS laptops, up to $800 off TVs, and up to 40% off toys and collectibles. The Apple AirPods Max headphones are also marked down by $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on coffee makers, smart mugs, pods, espresso machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker w/ Aeroccino for $153.97 ($66 off)
It's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
It's $90 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI & USB-C
- Model: 27MP59G-P
