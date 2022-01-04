Apply code "NY15OFF" to get the best price we could find by $25. It's $128 below our previous mention in November and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 54.5" 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution LCD display
- HDR10 & HLG HDR
- 60Hz refresh rate
- compatible with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports; USB
- Web OS smart platform
- Model: 50UP8000PUA
That's $105 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's a current price low by $165. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync & AMD Freesync variable refresh
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
- WebOS smart platform
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED48C1PUB
That's $403 off and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate
- LG ThinQ AI
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB 2.0 ports
- Model: OLED65G1PUA
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
- 49.5" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) resolution UHD LCD display
- HDR10; HLG
- webOS Smart Platform
- compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit
- 3 HDMI inputs; USB
- Model: 50NANO75UPA
- UPC: 195174006245
Use coupon code "NY15OFF" to bag the best deal we could find by $27, although most stores charge at least $1,400. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- four HDMI ports
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006016
With bowl games and playoffs just around the corner, save on 65", 75", or 85" 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save up to $700 off list. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" for $459.99 ($140 off).
- 43" for $849.99 ($150 off).
- 50" for $1,049.99 ($250 off).
- 55" for $1,199.99 ($300 off).
- 65" for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
- 75" for $2,299.99 ($700 off).
Save on HDMI extenders, switches, and splitters, USB cables, subwoofers, and more. Plus, take 15% off TV wall mounts via code "15WM" and office essentials with coupon "OFFICE2021". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Many items ship free; otherwise, shipping varies by weight and delivery location.
This is $61 less than we saw it in October, a low today by $24, and the best price we've seen it in any condition. Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
Most stores charge $5,999 or more for this unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 22,000W (LP) / 19,500W (NG)
- Mobile Link status monitoring on phone, tablet, PC, etc.
- Model: 70432
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb, unlocked or otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Blue.
- A 1-year AllState warranty applies.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120x1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB)
- 48MP + W8MP + 5MP triple rear camera; 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900TM
Apply code "NY15OFF" to save $34. You'll pay about $289 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by the seller.
- AMD FreeSync
- HDR10
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 (1440p) display
- Model: 32GN600-B
It's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- Available in Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
