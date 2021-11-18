That's a savings of $300 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- optical and HDMI inputs
- includes a 220W wireless subwoofer
- works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
- Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect built-in
- Model: SP8YA
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $20 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's $25 less than you'd pay for a similar TCL soundbar elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dolby Digital
- movies, music, and TV sound modes
- HDMI & optical inputs
- wall mounting kit
- Model: TS6
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in subwoofers
- Bluetooth
- Roku TV ready
- specialized sound modes
- Model: TS8111-NA
Save $132 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2021 release
- Amazon exclusive
- built-in center speaker
- AIRPLAY 2 Stream audio from iOS devices
- Model: HW-S61A
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
That's $71 less than similar LG models cost. Buy Now at Walmart
- 420 watts of total power
- Wireless surround sound speakers & wireless active subwoofer
- Model: SLM3R
You'd pay $10 more at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Video & Audio Center via Amazon,.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
- 120Hz refresh rate
- LG ThinQ AI
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB 2.0 ports
That's a savings of $340 off list, the lowest price we could find by $28, and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aurora Silver.
- Sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
It's $120 off list, the lowest price we could find by $67, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|37%
|--
|$497
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register