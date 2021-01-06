New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
LG 32" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor
$160 $200
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 31.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • Radeon FreeSync technology
  • 5ms response time
  • 178° viewing angles
  • HDMI port and DisplayPort
  • tilt-adjustable stand
  • Model: 32MN530NP-B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Office Depot and OfficeMax LG
32" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 20% -- $160 Buy Now