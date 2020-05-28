That's the lowest price we could find by $287. Buy Now at Adorama
- Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution touch display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 13Z990-R.AAS7U1Z
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
That's a strong $950 off list, although most stores are currently price-matching. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $210 surcharge, so it's best to sign up for a 1-year membership for $45.
- 26-cubic foot capacity
- transparent door-in-door with smart lighting
- fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish
- 3-layer fresh air filter
- dual door and freezer ice makers
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Model: LFXS26596S
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Electronics Express via Google Shopping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 27MK400H-B
The $350 in Visa gift cards separates this deal from the pricing pack. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Looking for something a little smaller? Choose the 55" OLED55E9PUA from the drop-down menu – it gets bundled with
$170$245 in Visa gift cards for $1,796.99, putting it $170$245 under LG's own price.
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
- Magic Remote and LG ThinQ AI
- Smart TV apps
- compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65E9PUA
