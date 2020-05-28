New
Adorama · 29 mins ago
LG Gram 13.3" 1080p i7 Whiskey Lake Touchscreen Laptop
$962 $1,500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $287. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution touch display
  • 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: 13Z990-R.AAS7U1Z
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Adorama LG
Core i7 13.3 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register