Coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" cuts it to the best price we could find for a refurb by $23. (You'd pay hugely inflated prices for a new one from third-party sellers elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- HDR compatible w/ Dolby Vision & HDR10
- Blu-ray & DVD backward compatible
- Model: UBKM9
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- Model: 3930R
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the lowest price we've seen for this player. It's the best deal today by at least a buck, although those vendors require pickup. You'd pay at least $35 to get it shipped, otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- HDR 10
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- dual-band WiFi
- Model: 3941R
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps
- 500,000+ movies and TV episodes
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's a savings of $340 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get $153 under what you'd pay at LG direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- webOS
- compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2, and Homekit
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 75UP8070PUA
- UPC: 195174005989
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" FHD plus TFT display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL722DCP
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
