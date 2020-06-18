It's the lowest price we could find by at least $90. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- built-in speakers
- Model: 34UB88-P
Expires 6/18/2020
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
That's $30 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI
- Model: 24M47VQ
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. It's $11 under our May mention, $63 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHS IPS LED
- 3in1+DP video input
- LED backlight
- Model: 10R1PAR1US
Save on bookshelf speakers, floorstanding, Atmos, and center channels, with prices from $59. Shop Now at Newegg
- Prices are as marked.
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
That's the best price we could find by $41 and a fantastic price for a 12" subwoofer. Buy Now at Newegg
- 12" front-firing woofer
- rear slot port
- line level and speaker level inputs
- 150-watts dynamic and 75-watts continuous
- Model: POWER12
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Aurora Black
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84+GHz octa-core processor
- 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ OLED FullVision display
- 16MP + 12MP dual rear-cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android OS 9.0 (Pie)
AT&T charges $120 for a 24-month plan. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The activation normally costs $40, but is currently discounted to $20.
- One new line is required to qualify for this price.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" 2160×1080 touchscreen
- 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
