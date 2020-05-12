Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $9 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Everything is awesome when you save big on sets, watches, tumblers, and more from Friends to Ninjago, and everything in between. Shop Now at LEGO
Save big on this wide array of LEGO rollbacks that includes everything from Creative and Duplo sets to Harry Potter and so very much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Take your imagination for a dive with this set that's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
LEGO is the ultimate toy for anyone looking to keep their hands busy and their creative juices flowing. This cat promises to be lucky, and is bound to be cute. Win win with a low by $3! Buy Now at LEGO
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Happy, engaged kids? Priceless. These highly informational articles are also free. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $33.
Update: The price has increased to $40. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $16 less than buying from another seller, and would make a fine man (or woman) shed to get some solo time. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Find discounts on desks, lamps, chairs, laptops, tablets, and much more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Save on electronics from every category including gaming, laptops, smart home, TVs, fitness trackers, and much more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
That's a good low of at least $25, with most charging $130 or more. Buy Now at Google Shopping
LEGO offers its LEGO Life Magazine 1-Year Subscription for free to children between the ages of 5 and 9. Simply sign up your child for an account and you'll receive 4 issues throughout the year. Shop Now at LEGO
That's a buck less than Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
