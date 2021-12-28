It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 590-pieces
- measures 12.5" H x 5" W x 4" D
- Model: 76191
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
That's $6 less than Target charges for this 2021 set. Buy Now at Amazon
- Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Race Car
- 1968 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2 driver minifigures
- 512 pieces
- Model: 76903
Most sellers charge $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 7 minifigures
- 1,351 pieces
- Model: 75257
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 5+
- includes foldout play mat
- Model: 60303
It's the best price we've ever seen and a low by $21. Buy Now at Macy's
- NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
- requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
- locomotive: 14.5" x 4.5" x 6.5"
- passenger car: 11" x 3.25" x 5"
- caboose: 11" x 4" x 5.75"
- box car: 11" x 3.25" x 5"
- 18 feet of track
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 830 pieces
- Model: 42123
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 205 pieces
- includes 2 minifigures, tauntaun, and walker figures
- Model: 75298
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 102 pieces
- for ages 6+
- Model: 75267
That's $9 under what you would pay at the LEGO website. Buy Now at Amazon
- 878 pieces
- Model: 10281
