It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- for ages 8+
- 1,010-pieces
- Model: 71369
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
- includes 4 buildable number blocks, display stand, and a minifigure
Shop and save on over 20 items with prices starting at $3. Save on keychains, pods, accessory sets, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Bag free shipping on orders of $35 of more; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the LEGO Friends Chocolate Box & Flower for $3.99 ($1 off).
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Shop building sets from $12- specifically LEGO Super Mario from $17, and DOTS from $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set for $40 ($10 off).
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
Apply coupon code "65JMB9VF" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- headless mode
- gesture control
- altitude hold mode
- 1-key takeoff & landing
Shop over 200 toys. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Toysmith Neato! Classic Retro Magic Rail Twirler for $6 (low by $3).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
It's $100 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- A warranty is provided, but the terms aren't specified.
- integrated insight sensor
- LCD display
- interactive buttons
- Model: 301-00430-01
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 102 pieces
- four Mandalorian Shock Trooper minifigs
- Model: 75267
That's a buck less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 5+
- 185 pieces
- Model: 60242
It's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most vendors charge at least $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- 647 pieces
- measures 7" H x 5" W x 5" D
- Model: 75276
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register