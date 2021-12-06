That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on over 200 LEGO set with prices starting at $3.79. Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more get free shipping.
- Redeem Kohl's Cash from December 9-19.
Save on over 100 LEGO building kits. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic Creative Brick Box for $23.99 (low by $4).
It's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Don't mind Kohl's Cash? Kohl's has it for about a buck less when you factor in Kohl's Cash.
- 683 pieces
- posable legs
- Model: 75306
It's $7 under our September mention, the best price we could find today by $20, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 647 pieces
- measures 7" x 5" x 5"
- Model: 75276
Save on over 100 items, including Star Wars, Minecraft, Creator, City, Classic, and more varieties. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Building Kit for $39.99 ($10 off).
- Spend $35 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is available on many items.)
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $3.99, there's something for everyone.
Plus, orders over $170 get Santa's Front Yard for free, while VIP member orders of $200 or more snag a VIP fleece blanket. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on a wide selection of toys for all ages. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol Wooden ABC Block Truck for $16.19 (low by $3).
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- removable roof & detailed interior
- measures 4.3" x 9.8" x 5.1"
- Model: 70176
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
It's half off and a great idea for a stocking stuffer. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive Metric and SAE size sockets
- Model: 8UJ0004G
It's $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 47.40" x 24.30" x 68.30"
- all-steel frame
- attached power strip
- 5-watt work light
- 4 drawers and 2 cabinets
- peg board backer
- holds up to 558-lbs.
- Model: 6713
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 230 pieces
- Model: 31088
You'd pay $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- buildable Central Perk café studio set, plus Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, and Gunther minifigures plus accessories
- Model: 21319
That's a $10 drop and the best price we've seen for this updated 2021 set. Buy Now at Amazon
- 665 pieces
- Model: 42122
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|37%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register