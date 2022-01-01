That's a savings of $14 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 36 common sockets, ratchet, spark plug socket, adapter, extension, 14 wrenches, 12 nut driver bits, magnetic bit driver, and 13 screwdriver bits
- Model: 89816
-
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- reversible ratchet
- 12 bits and magnetic extender stored in handle
- Model: 15000
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
That's the best price we could find by at least $8. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Jorgensen 4" 300lb Bar Clamp (pictured) for $3.98 (low by $13)
- Jorgensen 24" 600lb Bar Clamp for $12.98 (low by $12)
- Jorgensen 36" 600lb Bar Clamp for $14.98 (low by $8)
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Score deals on individual tools and sets from Craftsman, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Kobalt 267-Piece Home Owner's Tool Set for $99 ($100 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "FNI9J5LD" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- magnetic
- flexible extension rod
- designed for repairing laptops, mobile devices and other precision items such as wristwatches and eyeglasses
- Model: 115
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- includes 13 shallow, 6-point sockets, a magnetic bit driver, a spinner handle, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits
- Model: 81782
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- foldable handle
- holds 30 1/4", 40 3/8", and 16 1/2" drive SAE or metric sockets
- Model: 85923
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup, otherwise shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Heat-treated chrome vanadium shaft
- Black oxide and heat-treated magnetic tip
- Cushioned grip
- Model: 67248
