That is $12 off list and $6 less than pay for a similar set at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in SAE or Metric.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- made of heat-treated S2 modified steel
- for use with all standard and impact drill/drivers
- Model: 89941
That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 3.5" power bits, 2" power bits, 1" insert bits, HSS hex shank drill bits, hex shank brad point drill bits, and hex shank spade bits
- hex-to-square adapters, magnetic nut setters, thumb driver, magnetic bit holder, and patented mag bits
- magnetic collars
- Model: DTC-21106
That's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- split point tip
- titanium coating
- 1/4" hex shank
- Model: 89383
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
You'd pay $5 more for a similar 100-peice DeWalt set. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping, or pad the order over $45 for free shipping.
- shock-resistant tool steel
- CNC-machined bit tips
- 4 ranges of drill bits
- Model: CMAF140SET
It's $5 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- includes T-handle bit driver, a bubble level, and magnetic bit holder
- driver bits are 1" long and Cr-V steel
- storage case
- Model: AU15020A
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- speed tip
- Model: DWA5103
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- includes 13 shallow, 6-point sockets, a magnetic bit driver, a spinner handle, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits
- Model: 81782
That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- reversible ratchet
- 12 bits and magnetic extender stored in handle
- Model: 15000
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|54%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register