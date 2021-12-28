That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- includes 13 shallow, 6-point sockets, a magnetic bit driver, a spinner handle, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits
- Model: 81782
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in SAE or Metric.
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- 12-point socket design
- laser-etched size callouts
- constructed of heat treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: 81778
That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
It's the lowest price we could find by $16 for a similar brand. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- includes carrying case
- variety of options for cutting, polishing, drilling, sanding, buffing, and grinding
- Model: AU50064A
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw for $99 ($30 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
That's a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- includes 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, and 12mm sizes
- Model: 81673
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- reversible ratchet
- 12 bits and magnetic extender stored in handle
- Model: 15000
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
