That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- includes 66 shallow and deep sockets, 2 ratchets, a magnetic insert bit driver, 3 drive extensions, 1 drive adapter, 17 hex keys, 12 nut driver bit and 33 insert bits
- Model: 81780
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
Apply coupon code "IE2XCLM6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gognke via Amazon.
- stainless steel
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
Score deals on individual tools and sets from Craftsman, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Kobalt 267-Piece Home Owner's Tool Set for $99 ($100 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That is half off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid delivery fees.
- heat-treated S2 steel
- titanium coating
- Model: DTC-21120
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- foldable handle
- holds 30 1/4", 40 3/8", and 16 1/2" drive SAE or metric sockets
- Model: 85923
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|60%
|--
|$6
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register