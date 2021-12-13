It's $70 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 4Ah battery and charger
- 7-position, single-lever height adjustment
- foldable handle
- Model: KM 4041-06
-
Expires 1/29/2022
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save $40 off list price. If you already have a battery, it's a great price as the kit that includes the battery and trimmer costs $159. Buy Now at Lowe's
- heavy-duty 0.080" dual line
- 13" to 15" adjustable cutting swath
- Model: KST 1540-06
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 5 spray tips
- 25-ft. spray distance
- up to 70 PSI
- Model: KSP 440-06
Save up to 39% on edgers, drill/drivers, bits, nailers, batteries, heaters, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to save 25% on orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt Cordless Propane Heater for $154.42 after code (a low by $26).
- Most items are sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
Shop discounts on garden tools, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a variety of certified refurbished tools from Worx, Sun Joe, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Snow Joe 22" 15A Electric Snow Blower for $129 ($40 under the best price we could find for a new one).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
