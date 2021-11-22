You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
It's a savings of $7 off the list price. As a reader discovered, it's a great deal. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6-1/2" long-nose locking pliers
- 7" and 10" curved-jaw locking pliers
- anti-slip grips
- Model: 59886
As a reader discovered, Lowe's offers this set for $10 off the list price, and $16 less than the next best price we found from a third party seller on eBay. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6", 8", and 10" wrenches
- Model: 55748
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
Clip the on-page coupon to get the discount and save $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeySmart via Amazon.
- The blade will cut through reinforced tape but won't penetrate the skin
- Designed to fit on your keychain or inside your KeySmart
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's $2 under the best price we could find for a similar pad. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45.
- measures 23.5" x 11.5" x 1.5"
- Model: KB-KP-103
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
It's $31 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12" swath
- dual-string line feed
- variable-speed trigger
- Model: KST 2224B-03
