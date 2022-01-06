Thanks to the free tool offer, that's a savings of $60 to $159, depending on the tool you choose. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only.
- includes two 4.0Ah batteries and one 110W quick charger
- compatible with all Kobalt 24V tools
- Model: KBCD 2424-03
Expires 1/6/2022
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find.
12 different style tips
S2 chrome vanadium steel
hard case
Model: 101464
- 12 different style tips
- S2 chrome vanadium steel
- hard case
- Model: 101464
That's a savings of $2 off list price.
spring-loaded shaft
rubber overlay handle
Model: 81337
- spring-loaded shaft
- rubber overlay handle
- Model: 81337
Save $40 off list price.
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 3.5" power bits, 2" power bits, 1" insert bits, HSS hex shank drill bits, hex shank brad point drill bits, and hex shank spade bits
- hex-to-square adapters, magnetic nut setters, thumb driver, magnetic bit holder, and patented mag bits
- magnetic collars
- Model: DTC-21106
It's the lowest price we could find by $16 for a similar brand.
includes carrying case
variety of options for cutting, polishing, drilling, sanding, buffing, and grinding
Model: AU50064A
- includes carrying case
- variety of options for cutting, polishing, drilling, sanding, buffing, and grinding
- Model: AU50064A
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more.
Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw for $99 ($30 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
It's marked down by 50%.
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's a low by a buck.
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor.
Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances.
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save.
Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's a savings of $10 off list price.
includes 13 shallow, 6-point sockets, a magnetic bit driver, a spinner handle, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits
Model: 81782
- includes 13 shallow, 6-point sockets, a magnetic bit driver, a spinner handle, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits
- Model: 81782
That's a savings of $12 off list price.
Save $10 off list price.
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Available in SAE or Metric.
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- 12-point socket design
- laser-etched size callouts
- constructed of heat treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: 81778
