That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 1/2" brushless drill/driver, 1/4" brushless impact driver, 2.0Ah battery, and charger
- Model: KLC 2024A-03
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
Save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- single bevel
- adjustable laser guide system
- 10-amp ball bearing motor
- dual slide rail system
- die-cast aluminum base
- Model: SM1816LW
Save $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 10" carbide-tipped blade
- 15-amp motor
- 30" right rip capacity and 17" left rip capacity
- Model: KT10152
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Each item is eligible for a different, pre-determined freebie; you can't choose one specifically
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool for $199 (low by at least $129)
Shop a variety of power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup on items below $45 to save the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCK661D1M1 20V Max 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $449 ($150 off).
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
