It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- fiberglass core
- slip-resistant handle
- forged & heat-treated head
- Model: 62742
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Save on tool sets, flashlights, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Makita Impactx 100 Pc. Driver Bit Set for $27.79 ($28 off)
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
They're $11 off and still available for in-store pickup at some locations. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
Save $25 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- two Pro90 ratchets
- 53 sockets
- driver handle
- extension
- adapter
- 14 individual hex keys
- 28 nut setter and screwdriver insert bits
- Model: 81690
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
Save $100 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KM 2041B
More Offers
- Kobalt 16-oz, 4-pack curved claw hammers are ideal for driving and removing nails and performing general carpentry
- Forged and heat-treated steel heads offer durability from project to project
- Smoothed faces help prevent damage to work surfaces and are perfect for finishing work
- Slip-resistant, fiberglass bi-material handle offers a comfortable grip, even on lengthy jobs
- Rim tempered design reduces risk of chipping or breaking for durability and safety
- Model: 62742
- UPC: 743746472266
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|40%
|--
|$6
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$48
|Check Price
Sign In or Register