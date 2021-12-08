Save $40 off list price. If you already have a battery, it's a great price as the kit that includes the battery and trimmer costs $159. Buy Now at Lowe's
- heavy-duty 0.080" dual line
- 13" to 15" adjustable cutting swath
- Model: KST 1540-06
Expires 1/29/2022
Save up to 39% on edgers, drill/drivers, bits, nailers, batteries, heaters, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to save 25% on orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt Cordless Propane Heater for $154.42 after code (a low by $26).
- Most items are sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
That's $5 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
It's a savings of $182 off list and the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Lowe's
- dual direct v-belt drive
- 3,600rpm
- 9 carbide cutters
- Model: OPG777
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
